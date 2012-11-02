Entrancing mo-cap music video

This video for Parisian art-rock band Home and Dry's song 'Ghosts Are Dancing' was directed by Maxime Causeret and Gilles Deschaud.

The animation is a personal project made mostly with Houdini. The dramatic effect was created by filming a motion capture of the band's lead singer Laure Laffererie's face with two cameras. The effect was then created in 2D using motion vector and 3D lighting.

The result is striking, and the increasing intensity, complexity, and colours of the animation marry beautifully with the flow of the song.

