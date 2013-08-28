Koloid app for iPhone

Koloid is unique and substantially more fun than so many other effects apps.

The inevitable demise of the darkroom has been a sad sight for photography purists, but Koloid turns your iPhone into a virtual developing tray that you tilt to darken areas of your shot.

The yellow liquid is supposed to represent collodion, the key ingredient in traditional wet-plate photography. Move the thick liquid around and it will expose your photograph that you’ve either taken with the app or chosen from your iPhone's Camera Roll. Leave it over an area and it will rapidly darken (burn) it.

Because you're actually mimicking the developing of a photo by sloshing the collodion around, you never quite get the same results each time. In that case, this is no ordinary filters app, which makes Koloid quite unique and substantially more fun than so many other effects apps. True to its darkroom origins you can only develop in black and white.

