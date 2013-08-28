Topics

Koloid app for iPhone

This intriguing app brings the traditional darkroom to the world of the iPhone by mimicking the key ingredient in traditional wet-plate photography.

By Review 

Our Verdict

Koloid is unique and substantially more fun than so many other effects apps.

For

  • Fun app
  • Never quite get the same results each time
  • Can use on images taken with the app or from the phone’s Camera Roll

Against

  • Can only develop in black and white

Koloid app

The inevitable demise of the darkroom has been a sad sight for photography purists, but Koloid turns your iPhone into a virtual developing tray that you tilt to darken areas of your shot.

The yellow liquid is supposed to represent collodion, the key ingredient in traditional wet-plate photography. Move the thick liquid around and it will expose your photograph that you’ve either taken with the app or chosen from your iPhone's Camera Roll. Leave it over an area and it will rapidly darken (burn) it.

Koloid app

The yellow liquid represents collodion, the key ingredient in traditional wet-plate photography

Because you're actually mimicking the developing of a photo by sloshing the collodion around, you never quite get the same results each time. In that case, this is no ordinary filters app, which makes Koloid quite unique and substantially more fun than so many other effects apps. True to its darkroom origins you can only develop in black and white.

Key info

  • Works with: iPhone, iPad
  • Price: $1.99/£1.49
  • Developer: 19th Century Apps
  • Version: 1.1.1
  • App size: 13.4MB
  • Age rating: 4+

The Verdict

6

out of 10

Koloid

Koloid is unique and substantially more fun than so many other effects apps.

Topics

Photography