AROUND THE BLOQ: Free fonts, beautiful band logos and much, much more!

Handwriting fonts have been gaining more popularity over the past few months, so here are 10 of the best from across the web.

2012 in review: .net magazines' expert jury selects the best uses of responsive web design they have seen this year.

Ambience Entertainment talks to 3D World about The Adventures of Figaro Pho, a new animated children’s television series featuring an sweet, quirky Tim-Burtonesque character.

Computer Arts art editor Jo Gulliver reveals how to use InDesign’s built-in functionality to produce visual effects in your layout, without switching to Photoshop.

Project manager Rob Mills reckons that gaining knowledge by research is only the half of it, and that the most important part is understanding what the results mean.

Believing that a website is more than a static page, Mark Boulton Design has been forging ahead in the field of adaptive web design.

A great band logo is designed to stand the test of time. Here are 20 of the most creative and well designed examples around.