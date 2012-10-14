AROUND THE BLOQ: Hate Mail, essential JavaScript and much, much more!

Looking for inspiration? We've put together a list of some of the best graphic design portfolios on Behance.com, the 'showcase and discover' creative network for designers.

Designer and developer Faruk Ates, the man behind Modernizr, says that sexism is hurting our industry in more significant ways than most people realise. Here he explains what it's all about and what we can do to address this issue.

Pay him £5, and Mr Bingo will send you an abusive message on a hand-drawn postcard. Now, his Hate Mail service has resulted in a book from Penguin...

Jack Franklin explores five popular JavaScript testing libraries and provides examples of how to use them so you'll be able to choose the best one for the task in hand when your next JS project comes round.

Tony Harmer reveals the InDesign layout functions that can make placing, distributing and copying a snap, and help speed up your workflow.

3D artist Rob Redman looks at Ballistic’s latest collection of 3D artwork to see just how inspiring it is.

Social media is not just for abusing celebrities and finding your ex-partners. It can get you work too. Check out these 20 ways to use Twitter, Facebook and other networks to send your career soaring.