Best animation Oscar 2025: Disney gets snubbed for the third year in a row

But it's a strong year for the underdog nominations like Flow.

Key art of the animated film Flow
(Image credit: Gints Zilbalodis)

There was a time when it was hard to imagine the Oscars animation categories without at least a nomination for Disney. The studio has won Best Animated Feature four times and has been nominated 13 times (not including Pixar films). But the 2025 Oscars will be the third year in a row that it's been snubbed.

Disney subsidiary Pixar's Inside Out 2 is on the shortlist, but there's no space for Disney’s own Moana 2. And that's no bad thing. The animation giant's absence in recent years has led to a more diverse range of contenders, with Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio winning in 2023 and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron in 2024.

