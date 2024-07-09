Some of these cancelled animated films could have been amazing

Inspiring artwork from unfinished Disney, Pixar and DreamWorks movies has been preserved in a free book.

A still from the cancelled animation film Me and My Shadow
(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Illustrators and animators have no shortage of inspiration from the best animated movies. But the history of animation is full of examples of promising projects that never saw the light of day despite hours of work going into sketches, visual development and character design.

A free online book now seeks to rescue these abandoned projects from oblivion, showcasing the art of some of the most intriguing cancelled animated films. From DreamWorks' Me and My Shadow to Satoshi Kon's 'Dreaming Machine and Disney's Joe Jump, it's a wonderful resource that could provide animators with more sources of inspiration for their own work (also see our guide to the best 2D animation software).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

