I've found the best Apple Pencil deals this Black Friday, including a huge 38% saving on Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) - now just
$129.99 $79 at Amazon. There's also a $35 discount on the new Apple Pencil Pro, now $129 $94.
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) is a generation behind the new Apple Pencil Pro, but it remains and excellent stylus for digital art and notes. It features a low-latency performance you need from a stylus as well as some novel Apple-y features, like tapping the pen's shaft to change tools. I use my Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) with Procreate, and it's a perfect match.
Confused which Apple Pencil is for you? Then read our Apple Pencil comparison guide, this details the pros and cons of ever Apple stylus.
Below you can find all of the best deals on all Apple Pencil models for Black Friday, including Apple Pencil Pro. If you've yet to get a tablet, then read out Black Friday iPad deals tracker for the latest prices. Also, read my roundup of the latest offers on Apple Magic Keyboards, Apple Pencils and AirTags.
The best Black Friday Apple Pencil deals today
I use this Apple Pencil daily with my iPad Pro and now it's 38% cheaper on Black Friday. This is the standard stylus for all iPads, and features low latency for accurate sketching while its gesture control means you can change tools with just a tap from your finger on the stylus' shaft. Read our Apple Pencil 2 review.
Apple Pencil Pro is the newest stylus for iPads, and it's compatible with all new Apple iPads, including the iPad Mini and iPad Air. With unique capabilities such as haptic feedback and swivel sensors (squeeze and barrel roll), Apple Pencil Pro is ideal for digital art app Procreate. Read our Apple Pencil Pro review for more hands-on details.
Apple Pencil (1st generation) is an older stylus so lacks some of the gesture controls of the 2nd Gen and Pro models, but it remains good stylus for note-taking and sketching. Check the compatibility list before you buy. Read our Apple Pencil 1 review.
Apple's 'budget' stylus, the Apple Pencil USB-C offers the same low-latency and features as the older Apple Pencil (not the Pro) but charges and pairs to iPad using a USB-C cable. If you want Apple Pencil for less and can handle the lead, this is a good no-thrills option. Read our Apple Pencil (USB-C) review.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Apple Pencil in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
