Amazon has a pre-Black Friday lightning deal on a great iPad alternative for digital art

Amazon Prime Day has been and gone and Black Friday is still a month away, but there are still occasional lightning deals worth grabbing. Right now, Amazon has $50 off the Huion Kamvas Slate 10, a small iPad alt aimed at digital artists from a brand that's renowned for making good drawing tablets. You'll need to be quick, though: 13% of the discounted stock had been snapped up at the time of writing.

Released less than a year ago, the Huion Kamvas Slate 10 is an eye-catching tablet aimed at new and young artists. It's an Android-based pen computer, which means it's self-contained and doesn't need a separate device to run it.

And while we don't rate it as highly as the XPPen Magic Drawing Pad in our pick of the best drawing tablets, this deal price makes it exceptionally good value, coming in at $30 cheaper than the current best price on the 9th-gen iPad and $100 cheaper than the 10th-gen iPad – and it comes with flexible protective case and attached stand as standard.

Huion Kamvas Slate 10

Was: $249

Now: $199.20 at Amazon

Save: 20% Overview: The Huion Kamvas Slate 10 is an Android pen computer aimed at beginner artists and kids. We think it offers a great value introduction to digital art, providing decent resolution and colour accuracy for beginners and the convenience of a stand and protective case for peace of mind. Key features: 1920 x 1200 resolution display | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage| 4,096 levels of pen pressure | 87% Adobe RGB colour gamut Release date: December 2023 Price history: This lightning deal matches Amazon's price during Prime Day in October and is the best price that we've seen on this device to date. Price comparison: $249 at Huion

