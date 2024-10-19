Amazon has a pre-Black Friday lightning deal on a great iPad alternative for digital art

Amazon Prime Day has been and gone and Black Friday is still a month away, but there are still occasional lightning deals worth grabbing. Right now, Amazon has $50 off the Huion Kamvas Slate 10, a small iPad alt aimed at digital artists from a brand that's renowned for making good drawing tablets. You'll need to be quick, though: 13% of the discounted stock had been snapped up at the time of writing.
Released less than a year ago, the Huion Kamvas Slate 10 is an eye-catching tablet aimed at new and young artists. It's an Android-based pen computer, which means it's self-contained and doesn't need a separate device to run it.
And while we don't rate it as highly as the XPPen Magic Drawing Pad in our pick of the best drawing tablets, this deal price makes it exceptionally good value, coming in at $30 cheaper than the current best price on the 9th-gen iPad and $100 cheaper than the 10th-gen iPad – and it comes with flexible protective case and attached stand as standard.
Huion Kamvas Slate 10
Was: $249
Now: $199.20 at Amazon
Save: 20%
Overview: The Huion Kamvas Slate 10 is an Android pen computer aimed at beginner artists and kids. We think it offers a great value introduction to digital art, providing decent resolution and colour accuracy for beginners and the convenience of a stand and protective case for peace of mind.
Key features: 1920 x 1200 resolution display | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage| 4,096 levels of pen pressure | 87% Adobe RGB colour gamut
Release date: December 2023
Price history: This lightning deal matches Amazon's price during Prime Day in October and is the best price that we've seen on this device to date.
Price comparison: $249 at Huion
Not the right deal for you? See below for all of the best drawing tablet deals in your region.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
- How a long-lost painting became an iconic vodka bottle design in 2024
- Be afraid – Meta's testing its AI Movie Gen tool with the makers of Paranormal Activity and Five Nights at Freddy's
- Everyone seems to hate Nottingham Building Society's new logo – even the city's official Robin Hood actor
- How to push colours while painting in Photoshop