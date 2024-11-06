These hypnotic Lego stop-motion cooking animations will be your new obsession

There are artists out there creating the most amazing Lego stop motion cooking animations. The short artworks look like standard cooking videos, but are entirely made from Lego – with different artists using bricks in different ways. There are even ASMR soundtracks to complete the experience.

My children actually stumbled upon these when looking over my shoulder during an Instagram doom scroll, and now they beg to watch the artists' entire show reels almost daily. It's some of the best Lego art I've seen.

LEGO Stop-Motion Cooking - YouTube Watch On

Artist Hypnomotion uses video editing software to give the illusion of chicken frying in a pan (complete with bubbling oil) or a real knife chopping through an avocado made from bricks. Check out their Instagram here for oodles of clips, including behind the scenes explainer videos, and a compilation video above.

Tomosteen takes a different approach – combining real food with Lego to create a mixed media piece my kids (and I) find completely magical. See their work below, and find more on their YouTube account.

Lego Breakfast - Lego In Real Life 5 / Stop Motion Cooking & ASMR - YouTube Watch On

With thousands of followers across their platforms and masses of positive comments, this is the kind of short-form creativity that thrives on social media. For tips on sharing your art, see our social media platforms guide.