These hypnotic Lego stop-motion cooking animations will be your new obsession
Creative skill and an ASMR dream rolled into one.
There are artists out there creating the most amazing Lego stop motion cooking animations. The short artworks look like standard cooking videos, but are entirely made from Lego – with different artists using bricks in different ways. There are even ASMR soundtracks to complete the experience.
My children actually stumbled upon these when looking over my shoulder during an Instagram doom scroll, and now they beg to watch the artists' entire show reels almost daily. It's some of the best Lego art I've seen.
Artist Hypnomotion uses video editing software to give the illusion of chicken frying in a pan (complete with bubbling oil) or a real knife chopping through an avocado made from bricks. Check out their Instagram here for oodles of clips, including behind the scenes explainer videos, and a compilation video above.
Tomosteen takes a different approach – combining real food with Lego to create a mixed media piece my kids (and I) find completely magical. See their work below, and find more on their YouTube account.
With thousands of followers across their platforms and masses of positive comments, this is the kind of short-form creativity that thrives on social media. For tips on sharing your art, see our social media platforms guide.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.
Related articles
- I'm surprised this rare Moleskine notebook price cut is still in action
- How to plan and paint vibrant video game poster art: Duncan Fegredo shares his pro workflow
- Huion Kamvas Slate 10 review: a budget mobile drawing display that fails to impress
- "Like GTA in real life": How MSCHF became the most provocative art collective around