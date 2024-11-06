These hypnotic Lego stop-motion cooking animations will be your new obsession

Creative skill and an ASMR dream rolled into one.

There are artists out there creating the most amazing Lego stop motion cooking animations. The short artworks look like standard cooking videos, but are entirely made from Lego – with different artists using bricks in different ways. There are even ASMR soundtracks to complete the experience.

My children actually stumbled upon these when looking over my shoulder during an Instagram doom scroll, and now they beg to watch the artists' entire show reels almost daily. It's some of the best Lego art I've seen.

