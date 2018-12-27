5 ways to get more freelance work in 2019

If 2019 is the year you've decided to branch out on your own, or get started in the design industry, then let us offer some help. The world of freelance design is tough and getting regular commissions is no easy feat, but nothing worth doing is ever easy, right? Make 2019 your best year yet with this expert advice to help you get those freelance payments rolling in. We've also got some excellent design jobs right here just waiting for you to apply.

01. Get yourself seen

A service like Squarespace can help you create a website without needing coding skills

It may sound obvious, but if you’re looking to branch out and go freelance then you need to let the industry, and potential clients, know that you’re for hire.

The first step, if you haven’t done so already, is to get yourself a web presence to showcase your design style and portfolio. Use a tool like Squarespace, WordPress or Drupal - the first one's a good option if you have zero web skills. Check out this full selection of the best web builders to find the software that works best for you.

Most importantly, you need to clearly highlight on your page that you’re available for commissions - you'd be surprised how many freelancers don't think of this. Add this statement to your site or blog, as well as your personal social media pages, and make sure it's the first thing people see. If you haven’t many projects to showcase yet (or have too many that use the same skill set), get creative with a few self-initiated projects so you can show off all of your abilities as a designer.

02. Promote yourself

Start pressing the flesh, and handing out your business cards

Once you’re happy with your portfolio, the next step is to promote your work. Brush up on your marketing skills and get your name and freelance status out there with some effective social networking.

Avoid the hard sell – no one likes being spammed. Instead, try to form organic online relationships with potential clients and agencies and join in with the design discussion to show your expertise in the industry.

Social recommendations also count for a lot, so ask your peers or any designers you may have previously worked with to help spread and endorse your work across the internet.

And remember that networking isn't just digital. Get out there in the real world and start handing out physical business cards, all the while following our networking tips for designers.

03. Be proactive

Approach agencies, brands you’d like to work for or even your local butcher if you spot that their branding needs a much-needed facelift whilst picking up your sausages!

Also, take a look back through your inbox and spot any potential clients that you may not have thought of before – perhaps you did some freelance work for a company two years ago, or there was that job you never got but built a good relationship with the person that interviewed you. Be imaginative with your client ‘hit list’ and don’t leave any avenue unexplored.

04. State your costs

Don't leave it till you invoice to discuss your rate - get it agreed up front

Before embarking on a marketing mission, you need to be sure of your hourly and daily rate so that potential clients know off the bat how much you’re likely to charge.

No matter how much you need the work, it’s important to be realistic with the client when you take on a job how long that will take and what the fee will be, otherwise you may find yourself struggling to meet the demands of a very unhappy client.

Don’t forget that there’s also a range of online project management tools out there, such as Basecamp and Trello to help you get organised and meet all of your deadlines.

05. Build on your success

Once you’ve completed the work, make sure you’re not the only one shouting about how brilliant it is. There’s nothing better than a shining endorsement from someone who’s worked with you to help build your personal brand reputation.

Ask your (satisfied) client for a quick quote about the work and their working process with you and then add this to your online portfolio or blog before posting on your social networks. Remember, the more people endorsing you, the more buzz you can create about you and your work.

