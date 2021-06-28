The best external hard drive for PS4: The best SSDs for the console

Buying the best external hard drive for PS4 allows you to quickly and easily expand the storage space of your console.

By simply plugging in an external hard drive into the PlayStation 4, you get extra space to store games. It can also store videos and images you capture and record while playing games (which can quickly fill up the PS4's built-in storage), as well as store other media as well.

While you can open up the PS4 and upgrade the internal hard drive, it's so much easier to just plug in an external hard drive instead. There are a lot of external hard drives that actually use SSDs (Solid State Drives), which offer increased speeds.

We recommend using these for the PS4. Not only do they allow you to move large files more quickly to the drive, but if you install a game on the SSD, you'll notice loading times are faster, letting you get into the game more quickly.

The best external hard drive for PS4

(Image credit: Seagate)

If you want the best all-round external hard drive for the PS4, then the Seagate Game Drive for PS4 is the one to get. It's officially licenced for the PS4, which means it's been built especially for use with the console.

This means you can be sure that it's been optimised to work perfectly with the console, and you won't have to worry about any incompatibility issues - just plug it in, and it's good to go!

You've got the choice of 2TB and 4TB capacities, both providing a huge amount of space for your games and media. It's also just 12mm thick, so it can be tucked unobtrusively behind the console. With the PS4 branding, it also fits in nicely with the console, and it also comes in designs that compliment some of the PS4's best games, such as the Last of Us Part II.

(Image credit: Toshiba)

The Toshiba Canvio Basics is a great example of how you don't need to spend a huge amount to upgrade your PS4's storage. It's cheaper than many of the other drives in this list, and comes in a range of capacities, from 1TB to 4TB, which means you can pick one that best suits your needs and budget.

If you're not sure how much space you'll need, we generally recommend 2TB. That will give you plenty of storage space, even if you have a huge game library, without being overkill.

The budget design of the Toshiba Canvio Basics does mean that it feels a little cheap. There's no classy metal shell like on some of the external hard drives here, which means it also doesn't feel as robust. However, if you're tucking it behind the PS4, and not moving it around that much, then it doesn't really matter.

It's not the fastest drive either, but it's plenty enough fast to run games off it, especially considering the low price.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

WD My Passport drives are some of the most recognisable external hard drives in the world, and for good reason. They offer plenty of space, good speeds and are reliable and dependable.

Price-wise, they hit the sweet spot of not being too budget (and therefore sacrificing performance and build quality), while also not being too expensive. With a choice of capacities, from 1TB to 5TB, you again have plenty of options when looking for the right external PS4 hard drive for your needs.

However, the WD My Passport is primarily made for use with PCs, not consoles, like some of the external hard drives on this list, and this means it may need a little setting up before it works with your PS4. It's also quite bulky, being designed for use on a desk, so bear that in mind if you're buying this drive.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Here's another external hard drive from WD, but unlike the WD My Passport, the WD Black P10 Game Drive is designed for gaming from the ground up.

This means not only does it offer excellent performance that's been tuned to running games off it, but it's also got an eye-catching metal design, which will attract a lot of gamers.

It's also impressively small, so you can easily place it by your PS4, or even carry it around with you if you want to take your games and files to another location, and with capacities ranging from 2TB to 5TB, you have plenty of choice.

However, this is an expensive external hard drive, and there are better value options on this list. The fact that there's no 1TB option also means if your storage needs are relatively modest, you may end up having to spend extra on the larger 2TB option, and so have paid for storage you don't need.

But, if you can afford this drive, then you'll be extremely pleased with its performance.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is another company that has an enviable reputation in the storage market, and its T5 external SSD shows why. This is a gorgeously designed little external drive, with an incredibly compact design, measuring just11mm and weighing just 51g, plus a lovely metal finish.

It's also faster than the PS4's internal drive, so in some cases you'll see an improvement in load times if you're running games from this drive. It's also pretty good value, under cutting several of its competitors when it comes to price.

It also has a wider range of smaller capacity options, starting at 250GB and going to 2TB. This is good if you don't need that much space, but we wouldn't recommend anything under 500GB, otherwise you'll soon find yourself running out of storage space again.

On the other hand, if you want a lot more space, you may find the 2TB one still not enough, so you'll have to look elsewhere.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

If you liked the look of the WD Black P10 Game Drive, but wanted even more space, then the WD Black D10 Game Drive is a great choice. While it looks very similar to the P10, it's a much larger drive, in both storage space and physical dimensions.

This is designed for desktops, so it may be a bit too big for some people's living rooms, but it comes with extra USB ports, which can be used for charging controllers, or expanding the PS4's USB connectivity. The larger size means it can keep cool while in use as well.

Best of all, it offers a whopping 8TB of storage space. This essentially ensures that you'll never run out of space again, even if you record long play sessions.

The hard drive in the WD Black D10 Game Drive is fast, but it can't compete with SSD speeds. This means if you'd rather have speed over capacity, you'll want to look elsewhere. But, if you're after a great looking external hard drive for your PS4 to hold all of your games, media and more, then this is a great choice.

(Image credit: Seagate)

The Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD is, as the name suggests, an external SSD that has been designed for gamers. Not only does this mean that it offers plenty of storage space to hold your large game files, and is incredibly speedy as well, but it also comes with customisable RGB lighting.

This means it'll look pretty snazzy when plugged into your PS4, though as this is a USB-C drive, it means you need to use an adaptor. It also means that it offers extremely fast data transfer speeds, and in fact, it's so speedy that you could actually argue that it's a bit wasted on the PS4, which won't be able to take full advantage of the speeds on offer here.

But if you consider this as a future-proof investment, it's actually quite a wise purchase. After all, if in a few years you upgrade to a PS5, or switch to PC gaming, for example, then this drive will be perfect, and you'll finally unlock its full potential. It also means you don't have to buy a new external hard drive in a few year's time.

Its long five-year warranty also means this is a great future-proof purchase that you can rely on for year's to come.

(Image credit: Seagate)

If you're after the kind of storage space that will allow you to keep hold of all your PS4 games, media and much, much more, and you never want to worry about ever running out of space, then the Seagate Backup Plus Desktop Drive 5TB is an excellent choice.

While it's primarily a PC external hard drive, it works with the PS4, and it's one of the few external hard drives out there that combines fast speeds and a huge capacity without veering into ultra-expensive large capacity SSD territory.

Seagate is one of the most reliable hard drive makers out there, so you can be pretty confident that your games and saves are in safe hands with this thing. Bear in mind, however, that you will need to format this drive first to work with the PS4. Also, if you don't plan on storing huge amounts of games, then this external hard drive may not be right for you. If you want even more storage, it's also available in 8TB capacities as well.

