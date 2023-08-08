Best footrest for under desk in August 2023

The best footrest for under desk use can make a huge difference to your day. By lifting your feet, one of the best desk footrests can make you feel a lot more comfortable, especially when sitting for long periods of time. There are also long-term benefits of using an under-desk footrest, as they improve blood flow and improve your posture.

Below, you’ll find our picks for the best footrests for under desk use, taking into account different needs and budgets. Not every desk footrest will suit everyone, so we've made sure to include a wide variety to help you choose.

01. ErgoFoam Adjustable Foam Under Desk Foot Rest Visit Site Material: Foam

Dimensions: 17.3 x 11.5 x 5.9 inches

Adjustable: Yes The ErgoFoam Adjustable Foam Under Desk Foot Rest is our best overall pick, combining versatility (thanks to its adjustable height) and comfort, with a soft cover (that's machine-washable) and foam body that gives your feet sturdy (yet also cushioned) support. Thanks to its versatility, build quality and affordable price, this is a great all-rounder for most people. 02. Basic Concepts Under Desk Foot Rest Visit Site Material: Foam

Dimensions: 17.5 x 11.5 x 3.8 inches

Adjustable: No If you want a budget under desk foot rest, then the Basic Concepts model featured here is a very good choice. You get an affordable foot rest that feels comfortable to use thanks to its premium foam body and machine washable cover. There are concessions made - it's not adjustable and can lose its shape faster than more expensive foam footrests, but for the price this really can't be beaten. 03. StrongTek Adjustable Wooden Under Desk Foot Rest Visit Site Material: Wood

Dimensions: 16.77 x 11.73 x 7.48 inches

Adjustable: Yes The best wooden under desk foot rest is this stylish and compact pick from StrongTek. Like many of the best desk footrests, this one is adjustable, so you can find the right height that feels comfortable to you, and its non-slip, angled, surface feels great. Thanks to its relatively narrow design, this is a good choice for smaller desks. 04. Humanscale FM 300 Foot Machine Footrest Visit Site Material: Wood

Dimensions: 8.75 x 16 x 6 inches

Adjustable: Yes This stylish-looking wooden under desk foot rest can be easily adjusted to suit your needs, and it's sturdily built, which means it will outlast most foam footrests with ease. It's easy to maintain as well, though it's not quite as comfortable to use without shoes on compared to foam footrests. It's also quite expensive. 05. Eureka Ergonomic Tilt Adjustable Metal Under Desk Foot Rest Visit Site Material: Metal

Dimensions: ‎15.35 x 11.81 x 3.35 inches

Adjustable: Yes While metal may not seems as comfortable a material as foam or plastic, this foot rest from Eureka shows why investing in a metal model is worth considering. It adjusts itself as you move, so you get a comfortable experience, and its far more durable than other footrests in this guide. 06. Humanscale Foot Machine Visit Site Material: Wood

Dimensions: ‎11.5 x 42.5 x 31 cm

Adjustable: No This stylish footrest has a simple design that offers great comfort. As a foot rocker type rest, it doesn't rest flat on the ground, but allows you to rock your feet, which helps increase blood flow and reduce back pressure. It's a nice way to keep your feet moving even during long periods sitting. However, this is an expensive footrest. 07. Ikea Dagotto Visit Site Material: Plastic

Dimensions: 19 x 15 x 5.7 inches

Adjustable: No Ikea offers a range of under-desk footrests, and the Dagotto range is our favorite. It offers good comfort for a low price, and while it's not adjustable, it's easy to set up and angled in such a way that you'll feel comfortable when placing your feet on it. The ABS Plastic surface feels robust, and is non-slip, with steel legs that offer you plenty of support. If you're looking for a no-frills affordable footrest for putting under your desk, then this is definitely worth considering. 08. Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest for Under Desk Visit Site Material: Memory foam

Dimensions: 17 x 9.5 x 4.75 inches

Adjustable: Yes If you're looking for the ultimate in comfort for resting your feet, the Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest for Under Desk is an excellent choice as it uses memory foam for its body. Unlike firmer foam, memory foam uses your body heat to soften itself, allowing the foot rest to uniquely adjust to suit your own feet. Once not in use, it returns to its original size. It can be switched between stationary and rocking modes, and has a machine washable cover. 09. Cushion Lab Ergonomic Foot Rest Visit Site Material: Memory foam

Dimensions: 17 x 10.5 x 5 inches

Adjustable: No This clever under-desk footrest shows that foam footrests don't have to be simple pillows for your feet. It uses a "WaveMassage" design that supports your feet, while relaxing them with a wave-like feeling, and can help improve circulation. It looks good, and with a machine-washable cover and charcoal-infused inner material, it does a great job at minimising odours as well. It's more expensive than some other foam footrests, but its clever design makes it worth the extra outlay.

Why is a footrest good for under desk? Placing a footrest under your desk can make sitting at your desk much more comfortable. These specially-made footrests are small enough to place under a desk, and raise your feet off the floor. As many of us spend a lot of time sitting at our desks, a footrest under the desk can be an easy way to help keep us comfortable.