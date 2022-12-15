The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in December 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a fantastic phone with an excellent camera and regularly updated Apple software. The Pro Max is the biggest model in the 13 line, and considering they still cost a pretty penny you'll want to make sure you keep your phone safe with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases.
So what makes a good phone case? First and foremost, protection is top of the list. You want a durable case that will protect your phone from bumps and scrapes. Material is also important as you don't want something that will wear away easily. Price and design choice are also important features, and we have made sure to clarify each of these points in our below round up of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases. Although not quite the Pro Max, we do have a review of the iPhone 13 Pro, which will reveal why we like the iPhone 13 range so much.
Looking for a different iPhone model? We also have the best iPhone 13 cases and best iPhone 13 Pro cases. And if you've yet to get the handset, head over to our best iPhone 13 Pro Max prices article.
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases
Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case overall
Materials: silicone
Colours: 11
+ Perfect fit
+ Great colour selection
- Expensive option
You can never go wrong with Apple's own products if you want the best accessories. Their own cases will never be cheap, but you are getting a premium product that you know will fit perfectly on your iPhone 13 Pro Max. It features microfibre lining for extras protection and is fully Magsafe compatible thanks to the well-placed magnets.
CB rating: 5/5 stars
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for stylish protection
Materials: silicone with range of finishes
Colours: 6
+ A stylish range of finishes
+ Functional yet protective
- Wood finish can easily dent
Mous are well known for developing stylish yet protective cases for phones, and the Mous iPhone 13 Pro Max is no exception. There are six material options that include black leather and aramid fibre, and the bamboo and walnut cases feature real wood. The tough silicone edges will ensure your iPhone is fully protected too.
CB rating: 5/5 stars
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for all-round protection
Materials: polycarbonate
Colours: 4
+ Fantastic all-round protection
+ Built-in twist lock for mounting
- Bulkier than other options
Concerned about drops and accidental damage? Then a rugged protection option like the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro case is the perfect choice for you. This hardcore case has been thoroughly drop tested, and the raised bezels help avoid screen damage. It also features a kickstand.
CB rating: 4/5 stars
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case for a professional look
Materials: leather
Colours: 5
+ Perfect fit thanks to magnets
+ Premium leather feel
- Design is a bit simple
This is another great option developed by Apple. The Leather MagSafe case has a great range of beautiful colours all made with a supple leather. The case has in-built magnets to easily snap on and off your phone to fit it perfectly, and it's fully MagSafe compatible too.
CB rating: 4/5 stars
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max case that doubles as a wallet
Materials: leather
Colours: 5
+ Great protection that also covers your screen
+ Doubles as a wallet
- Leather will age and possibly weaken over time
Another great leather option if you're looking for a case to double as a wallet is the TORRO leather wallet case. This hardy case features three card slots as well as a handy pocket to store physical cash. There's 5 varying colour options, but all have a nice leather finish.
CB rating: 4/5 stars
The best clear iPhone 13 Pro Max case
Materials: Silicone
Colours: none
+ Doesn't cover original phone colour
+ Slim and unobtrusive
- Not the most protective
Sometimes it's nice to keep things simple, and you can't get any simpler than the TORRAS Crystal Clear case! As the name suggests, this case is entirely transparent so you can show off your iPhone 13's original colour. It's not the most protective on our list, but it's still a great affordable option.
CB rating: 4/5 stars
What is the difference between the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max?
There's not many major differences between the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max. Other than the iPhone Pro Max's larger screen size, the physical design of the phones are nearly identical. The Pro has a screen size of 6.1-inches, where as the the Pro Max measures 6.7-inches. Camera wise, both feature the same specs using the three photosensors. Performance is similar too, but the Max has a slightly better battery life.
What is MagSafe?
MagSafe allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone through the use of magnets in both the phone and MagSafe charger: but how does it work? Simply pop your phone onto the charger and you're away! The magnetic connection means the phone sits perfectly on the MagSafe and you don't need to worry about plugging it in using a cable.
Read more: