The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in December 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a fantastic phone with an excellent camera and regularly updated Apple software. The Pro Max is the biggest model in the 13 line, and considering they still cost a pretty penny you'll want to make sure you keep your phone safe with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases.

So what makes a good phone case? First and foremost, protection is top of the list. You want a durable case that will protect your phone from bumps and scrapes. Material is also important as you don't want something that will wear away easily. Price and design choice are also important features, and we have made sure to clarify each of these points in our below round up of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases. Although not quite the Pro Max, we do have a review of the iPhone 13 Pro, which will reveal why we like the iPhone 13 range so much.

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases

What is the difference between the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max? There's not many major differences between the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max. Other than the iPhone Pro Max's larger screen size, the physical design of the phones are nearly identical. The Pro has a screen size of 6.1-inches, where as the the Pro Max measures 6.7-inches. Camera wise, both feature the same specs using the three photosensors. Performance is similar too, but the Max has a slightly better battery life.

What is MagSafe? MagSafe allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone through the use of magnets in both the phone and MagSafe charger: but how does it work? Simply pop your phone onto the charger and you're away! The magnetic connection means the phone sits perfectly on the MagSafe and you don't need to worry about plugging it in using a cable.

