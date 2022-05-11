The best Cricut Brightpad alternatives in 2022

Owning one of the best Cricut Brightpad alternatives can make the world of difference to your craft and art work. These bright lightboxes can be used to create artwork but for Cricut users they're becoming an essential addition to your workflow. They highlight fabric and paper details, and are excellent for weeding pieces out of freshly cut projects.

Cricut's Brightpad is one of the better lightboxes around, but some crafters may find it too small and restrictive, you can find it in our best Cricut accessories guide. In its favour the official Brightpad is portable and allows crafters to work from anywhere, with five adjustable brightness settings, and a cordless design.

In our guide below we've picked the best Cricut Brightpad alternatives that can match the way you like to work. Some are equally portable as the Cricut Brightpad, while others offer a larger working space and some can be suitable for younger crafters. When looking at these short reviews we paid attention to build quality, size, display brightness and any features that can aid your work, such as dimmable lighting.

If you're looking for a device just for art, then take a look at our guide to the best lightboxes for tracing. All the Cricut Brightpad alternatives below can be used with the best Cricut machines as well as the best Cricut alternatives; we have detailed reviews of the leading cutting machines if you're new to these gadgets, including the Cricut Maker 3, Cricut Joy and a guide to the best Silhouette machines.

The best Cricut Brightpad alternatives to buy now

(Image credit: The Daylight Company)

01. Wafer 2 Lightbox The best all-round Cricut Brightpad alternative Specifications Size: 36cm x 48cm (A3) Weight: 1.6kg Light source: LED Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Dimmable with memory function + Offers true colour matching Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

The Daylight Company Wafer 2 lightbox is comparable to Cricut's Brightpad in many ways, with a similar screen size and simple design aesthetic. Though at A3 this lightbox is slightly larger.

In use we love some of the small design touches that make this stand out from the crowd. The power switch, for example, isn't a mechanical rocker switch but a touch sensitive panel. The longer you hold it down the brighter the panel becomes.

The screen size means the Wafer 2 is good for most Cricut projects and the bright 320 Lumens LED (reaching a daylight colour temperature of 6,000K) is suitable for any art or crafts ideas you have.

It's a little on the costly side compared to others on this list and priced competitively against the Brightpad. If you're after something larger, The Daylight Company has you covered. For $280 / £142.99 you can get the A2-sized Wafer 3.

(Image credit: Dasher)

02. Dasher Products LED Light Box The best Cricut Brightpad alternativer for detail work Specifications Size: 19-inches Weight: ‎1.38 kg Light source: LED Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Adjustable light levels + Comes with accessories Reasons to avoid - Can be glitchy to turn on

This lightbox is one of the best out there for Cricutters, and crafters alike. Similar to the Brightpad, it is an excellent tool to have if you find weeding tedious, and could do with a bit of lighting to help you see what you're doing more clearly.

This box has three different light settings, which allow the screen to be very bright, and the quality ensures no flickering – an essential when trying to concentrate on an important project. You'll also get a clip, and a cable long enough to plug the box into any power outlet.

(Image credit: Stone TH)

03. Stone TH A4 Pro Lightbox The best Cricut alternative on a budget Specifications Size: ‎35cm x 23.5cm x 0.5cm (A4) Weight: 680g Light source: LED Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Adjustable light levels + Has eye protective technology + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Cable can be fiddly

This lightbox comes with a very multifunctional use, and so can be used in the wider crafting world and not just for those looking to finesse their Cricut weeding, tracing and paper piecing.

Designed with an eye protection function that ensures no flickers and no radiation, this lightbox can be trusted to protect users eyesight, and prevent overheating when being used for long periods of time. You can count on this Stone TH box to help you achieve more detail, with less strain.

We do recommend this Pro model over the basic Stone TH lightbox as it has a clearer screen (the basic model has a kind of dotted cover across it). The extra cost is well-worth it.

(Image credit: Vario)

04. Vario Lightbox Tracing Pad (aluminium frame) The best Cricut alternative for large projects Specifications Size: 420mm x 300 mm (A2) Weight: 3kg Light source: LED Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + A large screen size + Technology to prevent overheating + 5 dimmer lights Reasons to avoid - More costly than other options

Not everybody’s Cricut project fits into the classic A4 size, some crafters are looking to do things on a bigger scale - especially those who use Cricut machines at work, or for bigger projects like window and wall decals. This Vario box and its smooth, matte finish is perfect for those looking for a larger lightbox, and something bigger than the classic Cricut BrightPad.

This lightbox has a unique aluminium frame to reduce the LED lights overheating, and a touch dimmer to allow for a personalised brightness setting. We find this is a well-built and nicely designed Cricut Brightpad alternative.

(Image credit: Huion)

05. HUION L4S Lightbox The best Cricut alternative for fans of ultra thin devices Specifications Size: 30cm x 20cm Weight: 0.7kg Light source: LED Today's Best Deals View at Amazon 15 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Has eye protective technology + Super lightweight Reasons to avoid - Screen can look a bit low quality

The super thin surface (just 5.1mm) of this HUION lightbox allows users to use it as freely as they would a piece of paper or thin notepad, so you can say goodbye to aching wrists and arms when focusing on a lengthy project.

The protective film and eye-protective LED lights ensure that little strain is placed on your eyes, which is really important when using such bright lighting, especially for long periods of time. The slim design is also perfect for use on the go, so you can get crafty on a train, in a cafe, or on holiday.

(Image credit: Purelite)

06. PURElite Ultra Thin LED Lightbox The best large and slim Cricut alternative Specifications Size: ‎43cm x 26.4cm x 6.1cm Weight: 0.85 kg Light source: LED Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Suitable for lots of craft projects + Dimmable LED lighting Reasons to avoid - This one's expensive

Although more expensive than other Cricut BrightPad alternatives, this ultra-thin A3 LED Light Box is ideal for Cricut fanatics, and allows you to work on bigger projects than you’d be able to with the BrightPad or many of its alternatives.

This device features dimmable LED lighting that gives users a consistent light across the whole panel face. It is energy efficient, with low heat emission and comes with a two metre USB cable included.

(Image credit: XIAOSTAR)

07. Xiaostar A3 Lightbox The best Cricut alternative for kids Specifications Size: 37.4cm x 27.1cm x 3.5cm Weight: ‎‎1.22 kg Light source: LED Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Adjustable light levels + Larger size than most + Comes with a warranty Reasons to avoid - Charging port can be unstable

Xiaostar is an emerging brand, dedicated to the development and production of tools for learning painting, animation, sketching and more arts and crafts. This lightbox designed for enhancing the tracing experience has a transparent acrylic board across the screen, to allow for an even dispersion of light.

Users really rate the quality of light, which even on the lowest setting is clear and bright. The device itself is well structured and sturdy, so it's perfect to travel with and you won’t have to worry too much about bumping it.

