Can you spot your ex in these 10 brilliant illustrations?

We all have those ex-partners we wish we didn't have. Usually, they have one characteristic that you'll always remember and these illustrations from Brazilian artist Gabriel Silveira highlights those characteristics in a hilarious and inspiring light.

The series of illustrations showing 10 kinds of exes was created for iGay, a brazillian website focused on the LGBT audience. The hilarious take on each ex sees Silveira's token style showcased through each illustration, making for a brilliant project.

The chosen colour palette and the avant-garde designs make for a gorgeous execution and a seamless collection of illustrations. Are you unlucky enough to spot one of your exes in this series?

