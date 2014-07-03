5 fonts for comic strips (that aren’t Comic Sans)

Some of the greatest comic book artists in the world needed a little help when it came to comic book fonts. Luckily, we've rounded up some of our favourite free offerings as well as some of the more expensive, luxurious options. Pencils and pens at the ready! You've got some top comic strips to create.

Back Issues is a brilliant comic font and it won't cost you a penny

Back Issues is an entirely free font that comes in regular, italic and bold for all your comic strip needs. Providing the perfect aesthetic for speech, titles and more, you can download it as MAC TTF, PC TTF and OPENTYPE. A perfect starting point for comic book fonts.

Comic book artist Dave Gibbons has used this font himself

As one of the best comic book artists of all time, comic fonts wouldn't be the same without a homage to the man himself - Dave Gibbons. Based on his easy-on-the-eye hand lettering, this is the font Gibbons himself uses to letter projects such as Star Wars: Vader's Quest, Martha Washington and Batman: Black & White.

Based on crime noir tales of years gone-by, Sequentialist is a great mix of old and new

Coming in Regular, Italic, Bold and Bold Italic, the Sequentialist font is the perfect choice when it comes to illustrating speech within your comic strip creations. Inspired by crime noir and the future dreams of the 1950s, it encapsulates a perfect mix of old and new.

Badabing, Badaboom! A brilliant and free to use comic font

Coming in all upper-case, the Badaboom font is certainly made for titles and exclamations. Brilliantly honing in inspirations from comic book art of years gone-by, it's a font that you'll definitely have a lot of fun with. What's more, it's free for personal use!

A fresh and unique approach to comic fonts with Sketchy Comic

You'll be pleased to know that Sketchy Comic is entirely free to use as a personal project, so it'll provide plenty of fun in the comic book making stakes. A more avant-garde approach to comic fonts, it offers up something fresh and wholly unique.

