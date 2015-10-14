13 inspirational comic artists to follow on Instagram

Instagram, just like Pinterest, can be a great source for artist inspiration, and a way to visually connect with your fanbase – a picture-based twitter, of sorts. These 15 comic artists do just that, share their art and lives with followers through the medium they know best, images!

Featuring in Imagine FX's indie comic issue this month, Fiona has gone from strength-to-strength. Her work can currently be seen in the award-winning Image comics series, Saga and critically acclaimed Rat Queens.

Scott is a jack-of-all-trades, not strictly a comic book artist, he is a NY Times bestselling illustrator, writer and concept artist. He has, however, created covers for the likes of Marvel and Dark Horse (Angel & Faith).

Tara's unique stye has lent itself to numerous mediums - from large murals to music concert posters. Elle magazine named her the crowned princess of poster art yet she has also created stunning cover art for DC's Vertigo comics title, The Witching.

Rafael co-created Vertigo comics' NY Times bestselling comic, American Vampire with Scott Snyder (and Stephen King!). He is also a Eisner Award winning artist - one of the most prestiguous honors as a comic illustrator and creator.

Emma's work includes NY Bestselling graphic novel, Vampire Academy and providing guest art for titles like Marvel’s Young Avengers, IDW's Jem & the holograms & Vertigo’s Dead Boy Detectives. Alongside comics, she worked on the A&E television series, Bates Motel, providing the sketchbook found by Norman Bates.

Jock, or Mark Simpson, is a British comic book illustrator and writer known for his work on 2000AD, Wolverine and Batman. He credits don't end there however, as he has lent his pen to everything from Hellblazer to Die Hard and even crossed over into the world of film concepts.

Nicola is an Australian illustrator. Her co-created series with Greg Rucka, Black Magik, will be released by Image just in time for Halloween. The artist has also notably collaborated with Gail Simone on Birds of Prey and Secret Six for DC.

American painter and comic book artist, Phil left his 10-year career at Disney Feature Animation to work full-time as an artist for Marvel, DC, Image and Dark Horse. His work on The Infinite Horizon with Gerry Duggan earned him an Eisner nomination for Best New Series and he also worked as a concept artist for bestselling video game, BioShock.

Italian artist, Sara, began her career in animation, with little interest in comics. Luckily, David Messina shifted her attention to the genre and she has become well known for illustrating Miles Morales' Ultimate Spiderman, winning an Eagle Award in 2011.

Jeffrey Scott Campbell co-created the IDW series Danger Girl alongside Andy Hartnell. The American artist has also worked for the likes of Marvel, most notably as a cover artist for The Amazing Spider-man.

Andy began his career as a comic book artist, illustrating top-selling comic book titles such as Tomb Raider, Excalibur, Weapon X, and Uncanny X-Men.

These days he works primarily as a concept artist/visual development artist working in the video game, television, and film industries - but he’s kept his heart in comics by working on every single Marvel Studios film since 2010 including the up-and-coming Captain America: Civil War.

In 2012, Becky became the first female comic artist to draw the main Batman title for DC Comics. The comic creator has penned, sketched and inked many titles for Vertigo and Tokyopop comics. On top of her prolific comic career she has created artwork for the punk band Leftover Crack's label Qn5.

Jamie started out back in 2003, creating a comic strip for the UK's Official Playstation magazine. Since then he has illustrated various Image comics titles and for Marvel. He is currently working on co-creation The Wicked + The Divine.

