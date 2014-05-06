8-bit tribute to your favourite Studio Ghibli movies

Your favourite Ghibli characters are looking great in 8-bit

Thanks to your love of retro video games, there's been some great examples of pixel art in recent times. Here, Studio Ghibli gets an 8-bit makeover from Birmingham based designer Richards Evans that we're sure you're going to love.

"To celebrate the release of 'The Wind Rises' - said to be the last animated feature from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki - I wanted to pay tribute to the amazing work of Studio Ghibli by re-creating some of their most beloved characters in pixel art." he explains.

Featuring characters from My Neighbour Totoro, Ponyo, Castle in the Sky and Spirited Away, they're beautifully inspiring in their colour and execution. Now, if only we could get our hands on an 8-bit Studio Ghibli video game!

See more Studio Ghibli 8-bit creations over on Behance.

