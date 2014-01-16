After some creative inspiration this February?

Reasons: London is returning for a second round of creative inspiration on Friday 28th February. Featuring a stellar line-up of speakers - including Brendan Dawes, Mr Bingo and Eve-Lotta Lamm - the one-day event promises to "reach your wow-receptors".

There are only 300 seats available, so if you’re interested in design or code, or simply want to meet a few like-minded creatives, then you better get moving. Tickets will set you back £99, and the single-dayer kicks off at lunchtime from the LSO at St Luke’s, 161 Old St, London.

For more information and ticket details, head over to the Reasons: London website.