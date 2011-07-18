Artisan Social Designer is a new concept store based in Paris. Dedicated to contemporary craft practices, Artisan Social Designer brings together young designers and contemporary artists searching for new forms, without commercial or aesthetic compromises. Identity design by Nne Futbol Club.

With tight deadlines Nne Futbol Club set up a light, simple and elegant identity for Artisan Social Designer.

The identity is balanced with strong typographic compositions inspired by vernacular typography, which along with the minimal colour and clean photography give this project clarity.

Nne Futbol Club is a visual art and graphic design studio based in Paris that creates ideas that reflect the sensibilities of its clients.