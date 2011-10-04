Topics

CA Inspiration - 04 October

Stuck for ideas? Here's a collection of lovely things from around the web to help spark your creative process

Alex Gill

Alex Gill - Lombard St. Jazz

DEM Illustration - Hip Hop Heads

Victoria Petchey - Miniature portrait

Billy and Alex - Up and Down

Michael De Pippo - Muppets posters - via Urban Graphic

Andrew Lyons - Mon Oncle - via Kerry Hyndman

Russ Mills - Illustrations - via Design Assassin

Chris Valentine - Wrestlerish

Chris Valentine - Wrestlerish

Alan Alves - My Kings

Alan Alves - My Kings

Swarovski Refract

Swarovski Refract - via Chris Copping

Dominique Falla - We Are All a Part of the Same Thing

Lior Ben Horin - Head On

Owen Gatley - Make Friends With the Neighbours

Owen Gatley - Make Friends With the Neighbours - via Jonathan Ogden

8-bit Fashionary

Julien Valle - via Design Defined

