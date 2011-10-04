CA Inspiration - 04 October

Okay, here's the idea: every day you send us links to fantastic stuff you've seen online, we go through it and put together a daily collection, giving credit where credit's due. Either hit us up on Twitter and tag your tweet #CAInspiration, or just email us your links.
DEM Illustration - Hip Hop Heads
Victoria Petchey - Miniature portrait
Michael De Pippo - Muppets posters - via Urban Graphic
Andrew Lyons - Mon Oncle - via Kerry Hyndman
Russ Mills - Illustrations - via Design Assassin
Swarovski Refract - via Chris Copping
Dominique Falla - We Are All a Part of the Same Thing
Lior Ben Horin - Head On
Owen Gatley - Make Friends With the Neighbours - via Jonathan Ogden
Julien Valle - via Design Defined