CA Inspiration - 07 October

Here we go again! Every day we ask you to point us in the direction of brilliant stuff to look at, and we compile the best of it here. Simple as that. To tip us off about something great that you've seen (or that you've made - we don't mind) just tell us on Twitter or drop us an email.
Jeff Canham - Sign painting - via Mark McCartney
Desrumaux Celine - Countdown - via Oliver Sin
Robin Boyden - Six Degrees of Bacon - via BenAndFi
Nike Jordan BCT Low - via Tom McGill
Alice Potter - 2012 calendar - via Unframed Design
Chimera Studio - Showreel 2011
Jelle Gijsberts - Videogame heroes - via Bart Aalbers
Oliver Sin - Car of the Day - via Eric Beaul
Samuel Sinaga - Sweet.Disposition - via Sharon Milne
Kenson Lai - EYE ARE...