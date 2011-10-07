CA Inspiration - 07 October

Here we go again! Every day we ask you to point us in the direction of brilliant stuff to look at, and we compile the best of it here. Simple as that. To tip us off about something great that you've seen (or that you've made - we don't mind) just tell us on Twitter or drop us an email.

Jeff Canham - Sign painting - via Mark McCartney



One Man Show Studio



Desrumaux Celine - Countdown - via Oliver Sin



Robin Boyden - Six Degrees of Bacon - via BenAndFi



Garth Blaney - Rome



Nike Jordan BCT Low - via Tom McGill



Alice Potter - 2012 calendar - via Unframed Design



Chimera Studio - Showreel 2011



Jelle Gijsberts - Videogame heroes - via Bart Aalbers



Oliver Sin - Car of the Day - via Eric Beaul



Samuel Sinaga - Sweet.Disposition - via Sharon Milne



Kenson Lai - EYE ARE...



En Masse