CA Inspiration - 12 October

By () Graphic design  

Gorge your eyes with our latest delicious assortment of visual treats

It's another bumper day of great stuff (including something from the Endangered Alphabet project, which we'll be looking at in more detail later in the blog), so I'll keep things brief. One thing to bear in mind if you're suggesting something: I can't do much with images that are too small, so please try to ensure that your images are at least 500 pixels wide. Usual rules apply: submit your things via Twitter, here's a handy link to make it easy.

Ben The Illustrator - Ben's Seasonal Billboard

Alia - Wooden Corset

Nirik - Treecycle

Jorge Canest and David Kamp - Resonance: The Interpreter's House - via Oliver Sin

Gizem Vural - D&R Illustrations

Matt Needle - Breaking Bad Poster

Mr Biscuit - Untitled

Dev Harlan - "Parmenides I" - via Fred Deakin

Adam Gill and Peter O'Toole - Quid A Kid

Tony Easley - Bosozuku

Ryan Chapman - Keep A Weather Eye Open

Domen Colja - Natural

Chris Margerison - Kakapo

Chris Margerison - Endangered Alphabet: Kakapo - via Creature

AnyOne - British Music Icons

AnyOne - British Music Icons - via Marcus Reed

David Womack - Level 3:16

