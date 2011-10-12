CA Inspiration - 12 October

It's another bumper day of great stuff (including something from the Endangered Alphabet project, which we'll be looking at in more detail later in the blog), so I'll keep things brief. One thing to bear in mind if you're suggesting something: I can't do much with images that are too small, so please try to ensure that your images are at least 500 pixels wide. Usual rules apply: submit your things via Twitter, here's a handy link to make it easy.
Ben The Illustrator - Ben's Seasonal Billboard
Jorge Canest and David Kamp - Resonance: The Interpreter's House - via Oliver Sin
Gizem Vural - D&R Illustrations
Matt Needle - Breaking Bad Poster
Dev Harlan - "Parmenides I" - via Fred Deakin
Adam Gill and Peter O'Toole - Quid A Kid
Ryan Chapman - Keep A Weather Eye Open
Chris Margerison - Endangered Alphabet: Kakapo - via Creature
AnyOne - British Music Icons - via Marcus Reed