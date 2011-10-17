CA Inspiration - 17 October

Last Friday's Inspiration, you say? It's a funny story. We were on this bus, right, and we left it on the bus just as a dog got on, and the dog ate it! It's true! Keep the inspiration coming - submit your things via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it easy.

Joo Oliveira - Bohema



Igor eki - The Crow of Zagreb



Marcelo Schultz - Coffee Lovers



Billelis - Boomting!



Broken Antler and Paul Trewartha - Ford Evos - via BenAndFi



Quique Ollervides - El Fanzine



Araz Kelian - Monolog



Bheki Bandla - Colours of India



Nicholas Christowitz - Quotes



Gary Devreede - One Hundred Years Of Solitude



weareseventeen - BBC Knowledge - via Oliver Sin



Magomed Dovjenko - Playstation Studio



Renato Pequito - Space Exhibition



Tom Camp - Typical Tourists