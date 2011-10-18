Topics

CA Inspiration - 18 October

As suggested by the good people of Twitter, it's today's inspirational assortment

Once again Twitter's delivered another great collection of inspirational things for you to look at. Seen something you want to share with the world? Send it to us via Twitter; you can just click here to do it the easy way.

Heather Gatley - Harvard Law Review

Tendril - Do The World a Favour - via Oliver Sin

Abigail Daker - Illustrated Map of Paphos District

Chloe Rodham - n

Andy Martin - Mindshare "Storytelling"

Kathryn Corlett - Pin Headed Duck T-shirt design

Kathryn Corlett - Pink Headed Duck T-shirt design

Joe Wilson - The Coming Dawn

James Curran - Unofficial Tintin trailer - via Iain Acton

Alexandre Azevedo - UP21

Kate Copeland - The Observation of Sound

