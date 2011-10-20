Topics

CA Inspiration - 20 October

Today's instalment in our ongoing mission to bring you inspirational things every day of the week

Afternoon! We're a little late today - all part of the fun of the new issue of Computer Arts going on sale. We'll be back for more tomorrow, so please submit your things via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it easy. See you then!

Tim Smith - Orange

Nick Prints - Brighton Rocks

Airside - It's Going To Rain

Workroom Design - 'Angle' Table Lamp 2.0

Workroom Design - ‘Angle’ Table Lamp 2.0 - via Amy Harris

Antony Kitson - Join The Dots

Stef Johnson - Hey!

Ged Palmer - LDexterLDesign

Ged Palmer - LDexterLDesign - via Jake Ivill

Laura Barnard - Citytunneln, Malm

Laura Barnard - Citytunneln, Malm - via Abigail Daker

Impactist - East (Original Sketch) - via Oliver Sin

Jamie Sneddon - Piezoelectricity

Shaun Hill - Untitled

Shaun Hill - Untitled - via Says Who Studios

GR/DD - Science Museum AR Game

