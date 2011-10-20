CA Inspiration - 20 October

Afternoon! We're a little late today - all part of the fun of the new issue of Computer Arts going on sale. We'll be back for more tomorrow, so please submit your things via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it easy. See you then!

Tim Smith - Orange



Nick Prints - Brighton Rocks



Airside - It's Going To Rain



Workroom Design - ‘Angle’ Table Lamp 2.0 - via Amy Harris



Antony Kitson - Join The Dots



Stef Johnson - Hey!



Ged Palmer - LDexterLDesign - via Jake Ivill



Laura Barnard - Citytunneln, Malm - via Abigail Daker



Impactist - East (Original Sketch) - via Oliver Sin



Jamie Sneddon - Piezoelectricity



Shaun Hill - Untitled - via Says Who Studios



GR/DD - Science Museum AR Game

