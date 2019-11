CA Inspiration - 22 February

Not included in today's gallery is this peculiar piece, purporting to be from Dell. I saw someone mention it on Twitter and my train of thought went, "Hmm. Looks like Dell's doing a Studio Life," - "Yikes, there's a fat naked man," - "OH GOD THE FAT NAKED MAN IS FARTING DUST INTO THE AIR." It definitely livened up my afternoon. So! Gallery! Send me things for tomorrow! Hit me up via Twitter, or just click and paste.

Petros Vrellis - Starry Night - via Creative Applications



Sonja Hinrichsen - Snow Drawings - via Marva Tzalach



Matthew Crisp - Strive For Your Goal - via Christi 'Crunch'



Dirty Puppet - Bulmers - via Oliver Sin



Jennifer Cirpici and Richard Roberts - Grow - via Jessel Sookha



Lucas Redfern Brooking - Treat Me - via Sara



Levi Bunyan - There Is Just Something About Akzidenz Grotesk



Nicholas Darby - Lifestyle



Erez Horovitz - Josh Ritter: Love Is Making Its Way Back Home - via Andy Martin



Louis Delany - Other Focus wallpaper