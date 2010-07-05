Topics

Fake a studio shoot in Photoshop

If you don't have the budget for studio photography, fake it. Photoshop shows you how.

When you don't have the time or budget to source props, book a studio, get a model and conduct a leisurely photo shoot, the chances are you're going to have to fake it.

In some instances you might even need to fake an outcome to sell the idea of a photo shoot to a client in the first place. What a roundabout industry we work in...

It's easy to make up a nice image with just a roll of paper to use as a small infinity curve, a few props lying around the studio, a camera and some Photoshop magic. In this tutorial we'll show you how it's done. If you've got the time, you can build a few small props to add a bit of personality to the image, but if you're in a rush just grab a roll of paper and a desk lamp, source a few random props, take a picture of your pretty friend and you're ready to go.

