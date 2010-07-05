Fake a studio shoot in Photoshop

When you don't have the time or budget to source props, book a studio, get a model and conduct a leisurely photo shoot, the chances are you're going to have to fake it.

In some instances you might even need to fake an outcome to sell the idea of a photo shoot to a client in the first place. What a roundabout industry we work in...

It's easy to make up a nice image with just a roll of paper to use as a small infinity curve, a few props lying around the studio, a camera and some Photoshop magic. In this tutorial we'll show you how it's done. If you've got the time, you can build a few small props to add a bit of personality to the image, but if you're in a rush just grab a roll of paper and a desk lamp, source a few random props, take a picture of your pretty friend and you're ready to go.

Click here to download the tutorial for free