Minimalist cult movie posters are all about the costumes

This project pays tribute to some of the most iconic costumes out there

Some of the best movie posters have featured inspiring typography, characters and 3D artworks. Whilst the film goes on to achieve cult status, designers and artists from across the world go on to create some of the best alternative poster art around.

One such designer is Brazilian based illustrator Frederico Birchal, who has created a wide range of movie posters based on the costumes. From the suits of Pulp Ficton to the leathers of the Matrix to the iconic footwear of Back to the Future, the posters offer up a brilliant, minimalist tribute to the costumes of movies gone by.

The simple font used to identify each film is the perfect finish and one that compliments the project as a whole. Be sure to check out Birchal's other costume posters, which feature TV shows and famous cars.

