Well, that's my desktop listening for the foreseeable future sorted. Soulwax, the wacky Belgians behind the amazing 2 Many DJs album that everyone was listening to in 2003, have launched their own radio station online and in free app form, with over six hours of eclectic tunes and accompanying visuals, and more to follow. Right now I'm listening to some amazing bad rap complete with animated record covers - what you got?