TEN returns for second season

TEN is a simple but brilliant idea from Fotolia: 10 artists, 10 themes, 10 months and 10 PSDs. On the 10th of each month, for the past year, Fotolia has made 10 PSD files created by the world's top digital artists available as a free download.

Artists were given complete freedom over the direction of their projects, and were asked to share tips and secrets within PSD files which were available for just 24 hours each month.

Argentina's Gustavo Brigante is the first artist to contribute to TEN's second season

Such was the success of the project that TEN is returning for a second season, beginning January 10 with Argentine designer Gustavo Brigante (see above). Fotolia has selected 10 talented artists from around the world, and will also showcase two secret pieces.

Sneak previews of work will be available on the TEN Facebook page. There will also be interactive Q&A sessions with the artists involved as well behind-the-scenes videos. Facebook fans will be given an extra 24 hours to download each PSD.