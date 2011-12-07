Veer Creative Catalyst: Design For Change competition winner announced

Describing the idea behind his Malaria Kills piece, Barton Damer said:

"At first glance I want it to look like the continent of Africa. Next I want you to notice a beautiful African Queen. Then I want you to notice that there are a lot of disturbing things about this 'Africa' -- malaria being a big one. So you have this tension of a beautiful African queen, but on further observation you notice some of the disturbing elements that make up the artwork."

Barton Damer Malaria No More complete artwork

Barton Damer wins £2,000 for charity, Malaria No More, along with £2,000's worth of Veer credits, which can be used to buy images, vectors and fonts for use in future projects. You can find out more about Barton Damer and his work in the February 2012 issue 0of Computer Arts, which goes on sale on Thursday 12 January.

Runners-up

Barton Damer's Malaria Kills piece was recently displayed alongside the work of nine runners-up at the onedotzero_adventures in motion festival in London. Each runner-up was awarded £1,000's worth of Veer credits. The runners-up were:

Richard Davies for The Cruellest Disease

Nick Calvert for Water Aid

Dan Erik Ronnback for The Gears of Mankind

It Starts for Play Your Part

Oleksandr Parkhomovskyy for Esst Mehr Obst

Charles Williams for Young Minds Campaign

Laurie Sumiye for Eat Invasive Species!

T.H. Barczyk for Konrad Lubi Jezdzic...

Orlando Facioli Jr. for We Were Here First

The Creative Catalyst: Design For Change competition was judged by a panel of design industry luminaries, including Computer Arts' editor Rob Carney; Billy Tennant, creative director at Veer; and Shane Walter, co-founder and creative director of onedotzero.

You can see all of the competition entries in the Veer Creative Catalyst gallery.