Win two tickets to TYPO Berlin 2012

Berlin's House of World Cultures, known to Berliners as Schwangere Auster, or the pregnant oyster

Over 20 of the leading lights of the design world will be taking their place at the podium at the city’s House of World Cultures for TYPO Berlin – a series of talks offering amazing ideas, insights and inspiration that takes place between Thursday 17 May and Saturday 19 May 2012. That’s this week, folks.



Confirmed speakers so far include:



Jessica Hische – NY-based illustrator

Michael Schirner – German advertising pioneer

Nat Hunter – former Airside co-founder, now director at Tokyo Digital

Kirsten Dietz – Strichpunkt

Matthew Butterick – founder, Typography for Lawyers

Ruedi Baur – director, Ateliers Intgral Ruedi Baur

Lupi Asensio and Martin Lorenz – co-founders, TwoPoints.net



But perhaps the best news of all is that we have two tickets to TYPO Berlin – worth €650 each – to give away. Given the extremely high prize value you absolutely, totally, definitely must guarantee that you will go otherwise we’ll get in a huff and come round your house / place of work and take away all your crayons. Bear in mind you'll need to arrange your own travel and somewhere to stay.



You’ll also need to be able to answer the following questions:

Who was the German facilitator of last year’s Typo London? What was the name of the agency Nat Hunter co-founded with Alex McLean and Fred Deakin? Who designed the House of World Cultures building?

Send your entries in by email. Closing date is for entries is 5pm, Tuesday 15 May 2012. Get on it! Please. Smiley face.