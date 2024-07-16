McDonald’s new retro posters are making me nostalgic

In celebration of its 50th birthday, McDonald's has unveiled a new ad campaign featuring a series of delightfully retro poster designs. The stylish illustrations take us back to the early days of the fast food chain, with 70s-inspired artwork that playfully reimagines McDonald's most beloved characters (Grimace fans rejoice).

Across its 50 years, McDonald's has bought us some of the best adverts, and its latest campaign is a wonderful homage to its humble beginnings. While 70s-inspired design has had a recent resurgence, McDonald's new campaign is a prime example of style and substance, drawing on its heritage to bring us a delightful dose of authentic nostalgia.

(Image credit: McDonald's)

Created by talented illustrator Sofie Birkin, the stunning poster designs each have a unique yet comfortingly familiar feel. Inspired by McDonald's ads of the 70s and 80s, the wholesome illustrations carry a sense of childhood wonderment, with dreamy visuals and bright, playful colour palettes that embrace the timeless nostalgia of the Golden Arches.

Featuring iconic characters such as the Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, Birdie and my personal favourite, Grimace, the retro designs are an embodiment of McDonald's youthful spirit – taking us back to childhood memories of Happy Meals and hamburgers galore. Designed in the style of retro party invitations, each illustration reads "You're invited", representing the sense of community and warmth that has carried throughout McDonald's 50-year legacy.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: McDonald's) (Image credit: McDonald's) (Image credit: McDonald's) (Image credit: McDonald's)

