Samsung’s 'folding' ad campaign is a nightmare for London tourists

Celebrating the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung has launched a reality-bending campaign that reimagines London's city streets. Taking over Old Street Station (fleetingly renamed to 'Fold Street' – see what they did there?) the campaign is a larger-than-life promotion that puts a twist on the mundane – from benches to iconic London buses.

As some of the best flip phones on the market, the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold models are a highly anticipated launch from Samsung. Boasting a distinct nostalgic flavour with all the luxuries of a modern smartphone, the Flip and Fold models are a stylish disruption of smartphone design trends – and naturally attention-grabbing phones require an equally striking campaign.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Created in collaboration with Transport for London (TFL), the star of the campaign is arguably the folded London bus created by artist Caspar Phillips. Made using repurposed scraps from old buses, the striking design is a dramatic full-sized installation that commands attention. To add to the immersion, Old Street station flipped its identity, replacing all signage with temporary 'Fold Street' branding – much to the delight of disoriented tourists, I'm sure.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The "Fold Town" art project expands to other London icons such as the classic red telephone box alongside a bench and lamppost which were all given a distinct 90-degree angle makeover. Created by designer Jem Hughes, the quirky pieces are a reflection of Samsung's unique design that's unafraid to bend the rules.

The campaign was the collaborative work of multiple design agencies including Creative PR shop Taylor Herring who created the custom builds and global marketing agency Iris who managed the experiential elements. Social content was created by marketing agency Coolr while media planning was handled by Starcom.

(Image credit: Samsung)

