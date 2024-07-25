Samsung’s 'folding' ad campaign is a nightmare for London tourists

Old Street station flips its identity.

Samsung's Fold Town campaign bus
(Image credit: Samsung)

Celebrating the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung has launched a reality-bending campaign that reimagines London's city streets. Taking over Old Street Station (fleetingly renamed to 'Fold Street' – see what they did there?) the campaign is a larger-than-life promotion that puts a twist on the mundane – from benches to iconic London buses.

As some of the best flip phones on the market, the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold models are a highly anticipated launch from Samsung. Boasting a distinct nostalgic flavour with all the luxuries of a modern smartphone, the Flip and Fold models are a stylish disruption of smartphone design trends – and naturally attention-grabbing phones require an equally striking campaign.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.