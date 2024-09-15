This ingenious billboard ad has a hidden message

News
By
published

(But not everyone can see it).

A billboard advert that looks all green but has a secret message that can only be seen by people who are colourblind
(Image credit: TD Bank / Ogilvy Canada)

Billboard advertising needs to be different and original to get attention. Erecting what appears to be an enormous plain canvas certainly generates intrigue, but what's the message? Well, it turns out that a specific target audience will see more in this ad than others.

To onlookers with standard color vision, the billboard looks like a bit like a magic eye picture made up of green dots. But no matter how long they look at it, the hidden message won't appear because it's only visible to people with colour blindness.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles