Motivational message aims to inspire struggling creatives

It's a statement that every creative has run into at one time or another: "Art is pointless." But as this clever motivational message reveals, there's always a different angle when it comes to art, society and your personal worth.

Recently shared by the Visual Arts Center, this monolithic message, which puts an encouraging spin on frequent doubts that plague the thoughts of artists and designers, has come under much debate.

Is art really a pointless waste of time?

Turning doubt into passion and hard work can produce life changing results, but it's an idea that creatives need to be constantly reminded of.

So what do you think? Are artists just kidding themselves and need to get a 'real' job? Or with a bit of confidence and passion do you think they can change the world?

