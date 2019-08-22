Watercolour tattoo art: 16 incredible examples

Watercolour tattoo art has been a red hot trend for the last few years, and its popularity shows no sign of slowing down. Tattoo art in general has become more mainstream recently, gaining more credence and being respected as an art form, with tattoo artists pushing the boundaries of what can be done. Watercolour tattoos are an awesome example of this.

It takes an enormous amount of skill to create a convincing replica of the distinctive colour washes and paint splashes of watercolour painting, and we are amazed by what's being achieved. So we've put together this list of the finest examples of watercolour tattoo art around at the moment.

01. Find Your Smile

Russell Van Schaick dabbles in pop culture (Image credit: Russell Van Schaick)

Russell Van Schaick runs Find Your Smile, a tattoo parlour in Orlando, Florida. He specialises in colourful watercolour tattoos depicting subjects from popular culture, sci-fi and gaming worlds. His Instagram page features beautiful inked versions of everyone from Disney characters to Pokémon.

Describing himself as an "abstract watercolour tattoo artist", Van Schaick's tattooing journey began in Minnesota before he took the leap down to the sun-filled land of Florida. Although he says he's still learning, with stunningly vibrant works of body art with lines that flow and colours that bleed into one another so effortlessly, it's clear he's nailing it so far.

02. Skinny Chabo

Chabo's work combines watercolour with geometrics

Skinny Chabo works at Blitzstich Tattoo in Frankfurt, Germany. His striking designs often combine watercolour effects with stronger outlines, or balanced against geometric designs.

03. June Jung

Watercolour washes and geometric outlines (Image credit: June Jung)

June Jung was one of the early adopters of the watercolour tattoo art trend, and has gone on to gain a worldwide reputation for her work. She starts out with realistic-looking designs and adds watercolour effects around them. June appeared in an episode of The Art of Ink, talking about her inspirations and approach. Watch it below.

04. Miriam Frank

This bodysuit is already awesome, and it's only half finished (Image credit: Miri Frank)

Miriam Frank's breathtaking watercolour bodysuit may be only half finished, but it's one of the most unusual designs we've seen so we had to include it. It's a masterpiece in style mixing, with watercolour effects intertwining with geometric patterns. The line work is on point, and the splashes and drips contrast beautifully. It's clever how so much black is used to create such a vibrant effect. We can't wait to see it when it's finished.

05. Mario Gregor

These designs are on four different arms (Image credit: Mario Gregor)

Mario Gregor is a tattoo artist from New Zealand who's at the top of his game. Known for his stunning interpretations of NZ wildlife, Gregor's watercolour designs are really special. The picture above shows art that was tattooed on four different arms (attached to four different people), and from these four examples you get a great overall feeling for his work – it's all about vibrant colour and insane detail.

06. Joanne Baker

Baker also shares her initial sketches on her Instagram (Image credit: Joanne Baker)

Joanne Baker is a tattoo artist at Semper in Edinburgh, UK. She specialises in animal-based watercolour tattoo designs, and her Instagram account includes majestic crows, delicate seahorses and an angry looking seagull (someone has to love them). She also shares her initial sketches, which are works of art in themselves. This rainbow-hued jellyfish design took two days to complete.

07. G.NO

G.NO's beautiful floral watercolour work (Image credit: G.NO)

This sprawling floral work is a good example of G.NO's signature style. She also specialises in delicate, miniature tattoos and work that looks botanically accurate. G.NO is at Tattoo People in Toronto.

08. Candelaria Carballo

Carballo's work shows her eye for fashion and style (Image credit: Candelaria Carballo)

Carballo has her fingers in many pies; from make-up artistry and tattooing to painting and illustrating. There really is nothing creative she can't master. The Argentinian artist has a penchant for whimsical, pastel coloured watercolour skin art, and we adore the "rough around the edges" sketchy line-work, which is reminiscent of mid-century fashion illustrations.

09. Rodrigo Tas

Tas is a trained graphic designer (Image credit: Rodrigo Tas)

Tattooist and graphic artist Tas draws on any surface he's presented with. He's tried his hand at everything, including teaching, and is a qualified graphic designer – but since he discovered the pull of the tattoo machine he's never looked back.

Tas' designs blend his eye for graphic qualities and design with his experience with illustration, motion design and art history. The São Paulo-based artist takes up surprise guest slots all over the country.

10. Filipe Rodriguez

This Mario design is clever and fun (Image credit: Felipe Rodrigues)

A tattoo artist from Brazil, Felipe Rodrigues has an array of bold-yet-intricate watercolour designs on his Instagram feed. His work varies from dark and brooding, to the retro fun of this Mario tattoo. We love everything about it, from the way Mario is morphing from a black and white imprint to bold colour, to the inclusion of the star and flower on the plant pot. With beautiful watercolour splashes, this tattoo is one to covet.

11. Alejandra Idarraga

Idarraga also creates murals and sculptures (Image credit: Alejandra Idarraga)

Alejandra Idarraga is a Colombian tattoo artist based in Miami, working at Tattoology Lounge. As well as being a tattoo artist, she also creates murals and sculptures. Idarraga's tattoo work ranges from intricate, geometric designs to vibrant watercolour tattoo art, complete with paint splashes and drips.

12. Lianne Moule

UK-based artist Moule creates picture-perfect watercolours on skin (Image credit: Lianne Moule)

Lianne Moule is a versatile artist who works across a variety of media, but her speciality is watercolour tattoos imbued with breathtakingly realistic sunlight effects.

Driven by a love of nature and bright colours, she creates her work by first making a watercolour study to use as a reference that she then painstakingly recreates in tattoo form, making sure to include hard-to-imitate spills, splashes and drips by way of a signature. You can find her at Immortal Ink in Chelmsford, UK.

13. Victor Octaviano

Octaviano creates his stunning works straight onto clients' skin (Image credit: Victor Octaviano)

Hailing from Brazil, tattoo artist and self-taught illustrator Victor Octaviano has been exploring the possibilities of creating a watercolour look in tattoo form for a while now. He loves the challenge of conveying the look and texture of watercolour paintings in his tattoo work, mixing up sharp, energetic brush strokes with gloriously liquid washes, splatters and stains.

14. Ivana Tattoo Art

You'd be forgiven for thinking someone took a paintbrush to this person's arm (Image credit: Ivana Tattoo)

Currently living and working in Los Angeles, Ivana is a multi award-winning tattoo artist who's in demand at tattoo conventions worldwide. She describes her work as innovative, sophisticated, and eclectic; a mixture of multiple genres combining funky, bright colours and abstract elements with street style and high art. We love the expressive splashes of colour in this playful image of a Japanese doll.

15. Dêner Silva

If you've wondered about the sort of work that goes into creating a watercolor tattoo, this video from Brazilian tattoo artist Dêner Silva should cast a little light on the process. It shows him creating a distinctive Cheshire Cat tattoo, starting from a reference work that he turns into a line art transfer, and then painstakingly inking the design. Impressive job!

16. Ondrash

Ondrash's sought-after tattoos are as individual as his clients (Image credit: Ondrash)

It's not easy to get an appointment with Ondrash. A versatile artist and tattoo artist with a background in fashion design and conceptual art, he likes to give every client his full attention and so only takes one booking a day at his studio in Znojmo in the Czech Republic, taking time to understand what his client is after and create a reference painting. Only then does he go to work with the needle to create a tattoo as individual as each customer.

