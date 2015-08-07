CSS jargon explained: the specificity graph

One of ITCSS's fundamental principles is the Specificity

Graph. This is another model that visualises your CSS project's specificity on a simple line graph. Its shape will tell you how well your project meets the low-to-high specificity metric.

The Specificity Graph represents your entire project – all your CSS, once compiled and on the user's machine. Along the X-axis we plot the location of a selector in the CSS (e.g. line 1229), and on the Y-axis we plot the specificity of that selector (e.g. one class).

What we want to see is a graph that trends upwards – a CSS project whose specificity is gradually increasing as we get further into it.

We do not want a very spiky graph, as this shows us we have a lot of higher specificity selectors defined before lower specificity ones – this is how we get into the Specificity Wars.

Whilst it is possible to accurately plot this information, the graph's value is in being a mental model. You can determine the rough shape of your project's Specificity Graph at a glance.

Best case: In this healthy Specificity Graph, everything trends upwards

Worst case: A poor Specificity Graph, in which specificities are mixed up drastically

Words: Harry Roberts

Harry Roberts is a consultant frontend architect and CSS architecture expert. Find him on twitter @csswizardry or visit his site csswizardry.com. This article was originally published in net magazine issue 267.

