McDonald’s weird new merch prints your order receipt on a t-shirt

News
By
published

The Made to Order campaign celebrates fans’ unique tastes.

Made to Order McDonald&#039;s campaign
(Image credit: NORD DBB/McDonald's Sweden)

Forget star signs, McDonald's orders are the real window into someone's true personality – at least in this new campaign from McDonald's Sweden. In honour of its fans, McDonald's has transformed 4,000 receipts into one-of-a-kind t-shirts so fast food connoisseurs can proudly rock their unique orders for all the world to see.

McDonald's is known for its iconic branding, from bold billbaords to ingenious print ads, but this playful campaign is a suprisngly stylish way to feed its fans. While there have been countless collectibles over McDonald's fast food reign, these unique minimalist masterpieces might just be the most coveted item on the merchandise menu.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

