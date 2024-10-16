McDonald’s weird new merch prints your order receipt on a t-shirt

Forget star signs, McDonald's orders are the real window into someone's true personality – at least in this new campaign from McDonald's Sweden. In honour of its fans, McDonald's has transformed 4,000 receipts into one-of-a-kind t-shirts so fast food connoisseurs can proudly rock their unique orders for all the world to see.

McDonald's is known for its iconic branding, from bold billbaords to ingenious print ads, but this playful campaign is a suprisngly stylish way to feed its fans. While there have been countless collectibles over McDonald's fast food reign, these unique minimalist masterpieces might just be the most coveted item on the merchandise menu.

Made to order - YouTube Watch On

Taking place during Sweden's festival season, fans could get their hands on one of the unique t-shirts by placing their usual McD's order at one of the chain's pop-up kiosks. Each t-shirt is screen printed with the customer's unique order, alongside a QR code that offers them a tasty deal across McDonald’s Sweden’s restaurants. With their minimalist design, you'd be excused to think that these exclusive tees were part of some bizarre high fashion collab (somehow it's still better than the official McDonald's x Palace clothing drop that was a total fashion flop).

Masterminded by the advertising agency NORD DBB, the Made to Order campaign spotlights the diverse tastes of McDonald's fans. "Every item on the menu has its own loyal fan base, just like musicians. That's why it felt fun to focus on an expression that has united all types of fans worldwide for decades – merch," says Fabian Luthander, copywriter at NORD DDB.

"Considering the engagement we received, it’s safe to say that we all feel strongly about our own particular order. Regardless, your McDonald’s order does say a lot about you and now thousands of fans can flaunt theirs in a fun and unexpected way," adds Susanne Wahlberg, project manager at McDonald's Sweden.

(Image credit: NORD DBB/McDonald's Sweden)

For more iconic McDonald's campaigns, check out these ingenious hidden logo ads that test how quickly you can find the subtle golden arches. If you're after some stunning ad inspiration, check out these adorable Ghibli ads from McDonald's Japan that are a treat for fans of the animated classic Kiki's Delivery Service.