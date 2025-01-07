So you're telling me Dell's new laptop rebrand isn't a joke?

That's one way to pay Apple a compliment.

Dell
(Image credit: Dell)

Dell has taken pot shots at Apple in its ads before, and the brand is often seen as one of the Cupertino company's biggest rivals on the PC side of things. So it comes as a something of a surprise that Dell's rebranded laptop line up sounds quite so, well, Apple-esque.

The company is killing off some of its most famous PC branding, including the XPS and Inspirion names (some of which are among our best laptops for CAD). At CES this week, Dell revealed, in perhaps the greatest compliment it could pay to Apple's marketing team, that the new names for its PCs will include the Dell, Dell Plus, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. No, it isn't April 1st.

