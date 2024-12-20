This mischievous website is the perfect clapback to Coca-Cola’s controversial AI ad

Coca-Coola wishes you a happy hoolidays.

Coca-Coola logo
(Image credit: Alex Morris)

For many festive fanatics, Coca-Cola's classic 1995 'Holidays are Coming' ad is the epitome of Christmas. So, when the brand released a soulless AI rehash of the ad this year many fans were understandably disappointed. In response, senior creative Alex Morris of Very Serious Partners has launched his own competitor brand, Coca-Coola (with the help of good ol' artificial intelligence).

With a range of AI apparel inspired by the controversial ad, Alex pokes fun at Coca-Cola's branding blunder by giving it a taste of its own medicine. While AI advertising is growing in popularity (whether we like it or not), the often fierce backlash proves that consumers are still thirsty for wholesome human-made content.

