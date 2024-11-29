This skincare brand has won Black Friday with these candid billboards
The Ordinary encourages us to shop slowly.
Skincare brand The Ordinary has an offbeat approach to the current Black Friday madness, launching a playful campaign that exposes the truth behind the seasonal sales event. Encouraging fans to shop slowly, the candid campaign features OOH ads with a refreshingly honest take on the sly sales tactics employed on Black Friday.
With artfully clever copy, The Ordinary's Black Friday campaign certainly deserves a spot on our collection of the best billboard advertising examples. It's rare that brands are brave enough to buck the trends and show some authenticity, and The Ordinary's approach to Black Friday should be a lesson to all brands that honesty is the best policy.
Developed by Uncommon Creative Studio, the campaign encourages shoppers to take a slow, intentional and considered approach to shopping the Black Friday sales. With bold copy such as "Buy 1, Get 2, for the price of 3" and "50% off the price they made up yesterday", the OOH ads shine a light on the deceptive language of the seasonal sales. Blending luminous price tags with The Ordinary's signature minimalist aesthetic the campaign is striking in its bold juxtaposition, playfully poking fun at Black Friday chaos while illuminating an important hidden truth.
The campaign wasn't just for show, as The Ordinary provided a blanket promotion of 23% off throughout the month of November. Today, on the big day itself, the brand has closed all physical stores and shut down its website, furthering its commitment to the bold campaign message.
For more inspiring campaigns, check out Maybelline’s new ad that offers a refreshing take on mental health. If you're after more billboard brilliance take a look at Tesco’s bold logo redesign ads that expertly demonstrate the power of an iconic brand identity.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer.
