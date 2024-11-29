This skincare brand has won Black Friday with these candid billboards

News
By
published

The Ordinary encourages us to shop slowly.

The Ordinary Black Friday campaign
(Image credit: The Ordinary/Uncommon)

Skincare brand The Ordinary has an offbeat approach to the current Black Friday madness, launching a playful campaign that exposes the truth behind the seasonal sales event. Encouraging fans to shop slowly, the candid campaign features OOH ads with a refreshingly honest take on the sly sales tactics employed on Black Friday.

With artfully clever copy, The Ordinary's Black Friday campaign certainly deserves a spot on our collection of the best billboard advertising examples. It's rare that brands are brave enough to buck the trends and show some authenticity, and The Ordinary's approach to Black Friday should be a lesson to all brands that honesty is the best policy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles