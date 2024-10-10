Maybelline’s new campaign is a refreshing take on mental health

News
By
published

Social media brings its ups and downs.

Maybelline New York ‘Reconnect With You’
(Image credit: Maybelline New York/Nice and Serious)

Cosmetics brand Maybelline New York has unveiled a powerful new campaign to mark today's World Mental Health Day. Empowering young people to take back control of their mental health, the striking film is a poignant reflection of social media's positive and negative effects on Gen Z, spotlighting a safe space to switch off from the online world.

When we think of the best adverts of all time, our minds often revert to loud visuals and grabby commentary, yet Maybelline's latest campaign shines in its reservedness. Made in close collaboration with its target audience, the film's candid approach is a refreshingly down-to-earth take on the (oftentimes) chaotic world of Gen Z social media.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles