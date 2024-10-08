What brands can learn from Instagram’s new sonic logo: where did it go wrong?

While Instagram’s newly launched sonic logo has drawn criticism, there are lessons to be learned from the media company’s choices.

Instagram logo
(Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

As brands strive to find ways to stand out to increasingly fatigued consumers, they are realising the power of stepping beyond visual creative to include sonic branding. Some brands are already doing this to brilliant effect. Think MGM’s roaring lion, Netflix’s “Tudum” and McDonald’s smooth, now twenty-year old “ba-da-ba-ba-ba.”

However, not every sonic logo is a hit with consumers. Look at Instagram’s newly launched sonic logo. Created for the end of its reels, it’s safe to say it’s creating a certain “discord” with some users. I wonder what your first reaction was on hearing it. Maybe you were startled and wondered if something had gone wrong with the app. That’s because, as humans, we’re wired to react to sound from both a physiological and emotional perspective.

Brian Scherman
Brian Scherman
Head of Creative Production for the Americas at Songtradr

For over 10 years, Brian Scherman has worked as an expert in the field of Sonic Branding and Sonic Experience Design, crafting elegant systems of sounds for some of the largest brands in the world including Walmart, Lexus, American Express, and Netflix.

Brian brings deep creativity together with technical expertise, designing interaction sounds for autonomous vehicles, critical alerts and alarms for medical devices, and entrainment ambiences for sound in wellness experiences. 

He brings all his experience to Songtradr as Head of Creative Production, overseeing the bespoke composition work out of the Americas.

 

