Affinity makes some of our favourite design software – and it's all 50% off for Black Friday
To Affinity and beyond.
We've already seen an impressive 50% off deal for Adobe Creative Cloud, which ends today. But Adobe isn't the only design software company offering a big discount for Black Friday. Affinity, the developer behind some of our favourite Photoshop alternatives and Illustrator alternatives, is also offering 50% off.
The 50% off deal covers the entire Affinity Suite, which includes Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher, all of which are available for desktop and iPad. In the UK, this means an Affinity V2 Universal Licence, which includes every app, is down from £159.99 to £79.99. Individual desktop apps are down from £67.99 to £33.99, and iPad apps are down from £17.99 to £8.99. And best of all, with no subscription, these are one-time purchases, unlike with Adobe.
You can learn more about these apps in our extensive coverage, such as our guides to the best digital art software and best graphic design software.
50% off: The Affinity V2 suite includes Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher. These Adobe alternatives are brilliant options for designers, and available for both desktop and iPad.
Key features:
Affinity Designer: this vector graphics software is the top choice of thousands of illustrators, designers, game developers and other pros.
Affinity Photo: Fast becoming the industry standard for image editing – perfect for everything from basic edits and retouching to creating impressive multilayer photo compositions.
Affinity Publisher: This page layout app gives you the power to combine your images, graphics and text to produce stunning publications of the highest quality.
Price history: We've seen Affinity drop deals like this before, but never more than 50% off.
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.
Related articles
- Save money and your back with these deals on must-have drawing tablet stands
- This skincare brand has won Black Friday with these candid billboards
- I know you're all looking for the best Black Friday Dell deals, so I found this excellent Copilot+ discount for you
- After a price rollercoaster, the peerless Sihoo M18 office chair has settled at an all-time low of $127 for Black Friday