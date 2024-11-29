We've already seen an impressive 50% off deal for Adobe Creative Cloud, which ends today. But Adobe isn't the only design software company offering a big discount for Black Friday. Affinity, the developer behind some of our favourite Photoshop alternatives and Illustrator alternatives, is also offering 50% off.

The 50% off deal covers the entire Affinity Suite, which includes Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher, all of which are available for desktop and iPad. In the UK, this means an Affinity V2 Universal Licence, which includes every app, is down from £159.99 to £79.99. Individual desktop apps are down from £67.99 to £33.99, and iPad apps are down from £17.99 to £8.99. And best of all, with no subscription, these are one-time purchases, unlike with Adobe.

You can learn more about these apps in our extensive coverage, such as our guides to the best digital art software and best graphic design software.

Affinity Affinity Suite: at Serif Europe UK 50% off: The Affinity V2 suite includes Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher. These Adobe alternatives are brilliant options for designers, and available for both desktop and iPad. Key features:

Affinity Designer: this vector graphics software is the top choice of thousands of illustrators, designers, game developers and other pros. Affinity Photo: Fast becoming the industry standard for image editing – perfect for everything from basic edits and retouching to creating impressive multilayer photo compositions. Affinity Publisher: This page layout app gives you the power to combine your images, graphics and text to produce stunning publications of the highest quality. Price history: We've seen Affinity drop deals like this before, but never more than 50% off.