"AI will help mainstream type," says Monotype's Typography Trends report
Discover the future of type through this typographic oracle.
Monotype's annual Type Trends report is here, and as usual, it's packed full of inspiration and insight. This year's report focuses on how creatives are using design to inform, provoke, catalyse and create hope for us in times of crisis and change. It's divided into sections like 'freedom, law & order', 'life cycle', which addresses the "generational continuum" and 'hot & wet', which focuses on type and the environment.
The intro claims the report differs from others in that it doesn't look back at trends past, instead, it aims to be a "typographic oracle", which is a lovely turn of phrase. That doesn't mean it's forgotten the past entirely though, and the sections are full of glimpses of type past and present, as well as making predictions about the future. It's a more meaty type of typography trends report than others we've seen so far this year.
A section on kinetic typography, for example, looks at how type is becoming more and more dynamic, and being fused with sound and music in incredible ways. It feels like everyone is talking about sonic branding these days, and of course type can form a part of that.
No current trends report would be worth its salt if it didn't mention the topic of AI. Monotype adopts a positive tone, and talks about how AI will help mainstream type. It also includes a statement about how Monotype will not use fonts from its partners to train AI for new font designs.
Elsewhere, there are sections on freedom and its relationship to type, and how we need different forms of type at different stages of our lives, including an interesting section on how "people are old" and "designers are young". There's also a surprisingly rousing passage about hope in the section on conflict and peace.
Overall, this report provides a fascinating snapshot of type and everything it means at this moment in time. It's also packed full of inspirational images. You can read the full report here.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.