"AI will help mainstream type," says Monotype's Typography Trends report

News
By
published

Discover the future of type through this typographic oracle.

Human Types text with a hand
(Image credit: Monotype)

Monotype's annual Type Trends report is here, and as usual, it's packed full of inspiration and insight. This year's report focuses on how creatives are using design to inform, provoke, catalyse and create hope for us in times of crisis and change. It's divided into sections like 'freedom, law & order', 'life cycle', which addresses the "generational continuum" and 'hot & wet', which focuses on type and the environment.

The intro claims the report differs from others in that it doesn't look back at trends past, instead, it aims to be a "typographic oracle", which is a lovely turn of phrase. That doesn't mean it's forgotten the past entirely though, and the sections are full of glimpses of type past and present, as well as making predictions about the future. It's a more meaty type of typography trends report than others we've seen so far this year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.