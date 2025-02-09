The best typography of the 1920s – from Futura to Industria Gravur

Features
By
published

Designers and industry experts pick their top type from an era of experimentation.

Bifur by A M Cassandre
(Image credit: A M Cassandre)

The 1920s saw incredible transformation in typography and graphics more broadly. It was, in fact, the decade when the term ‘graphic design’ was first coined in 1922 by William Addison Dwiggins to describe his book design process, which combined typesetting, illustration and design. With the end of WWI, Bauhaus marked graphic design becoming an academic discipline and profession, and Art Nouveau’s curves evolved into the geometric styles of Art Deco. Towards the end of the decade, the New Typography movement, first outlined by designer Jan Tschichold, brought about a rejection of the classical rules of typographic symmetry.

As these new principles took hold, it opened up limitless possibilities for composition, communication and artistic expression. So, let’s jump in and take a look at some of the most iconic typefaces of the decade, as chosen by typographers, designers and industry experts. For more inspiration for your next type project, check out the best typography of the decade series and the type trends to watch in 2025.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Antonia Wilson
Antonia Wilson
Freelance writer and editor

Antonia Wilson is a freelance writer and editor. Previous roles have included travel reporter for the Guardian, and staff writer for Creative Review magazine, alongside writing for The Observer, National Geographic Traveller, Essentialist and Eco-Age, among others. She has also been a freelance editor for Vogue and Google, and works with a variety of global and emerging brands on sustainability messaging and other copywriting and editing projects — from Ugg and Ferragamo to Microsoft and Tate Galleries.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.