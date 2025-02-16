Bold new font file is like an NFT for typography

News
By
published

Is this a new era for typography?

Embléme text next to a spiral on a blue background
(Image credit: Otherwhere Collective)

Your average handover of a brand involves sending over separate files for the logo, icons and animations, but a new identity system, Emblème, is here to change that. Emblème is a whole brand system that can be handed over as a single file, making it accessible across print, digital and motion.

"It can be used for everything from editorial layouts to signage, UX design, and kinetic brand applications. Motion designers can animate identity elements straight from the font, developers can activate them via CSS and JavaScript, and print designers can work with them just like traditional typography – all from the same file," explains Andrew Bellamy, founder of Otherwhere Collective, who created the new system.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

