Melania Trump’s flavourless memoir book cover accused of plagiarism

News
By
published

Where’s the personality?

Melania memoir
(Image credit: Skyhorse Publishing)

Melania Trump has unveiled the cover for her upcoming memoir and despite its painfully minimalist design, some critics claim it's a blatant act of plagiarism. Set to be a tale chronicling the former first lady's "powerful and inspiring story", the book cover gives us little context and even less substance with its plain design.

Engaging book cover art comes in a variety of styles but should typically be evocative of its subject. While presumably, Melania's monochromatic minimalist design was an attempt at being nuanced and powerful, it reads as bland and uninspired regardless of its plagiaristic convictions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles